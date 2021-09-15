Delhi on Wednesday registered 57 fresh COVID-19 cases, while death due the infections were none, the city's health bulletin said. In fact, the city reported only one death due to coronavirus this month so far.

With today's number, the cumulative total climbed to 14,38,345, of which over 14.12 lakh patients have recovered from the disease so far. The death toll stands at 25,083, according to the bulletin.

The Wednesday bulletin said that there are 404 active cases in Delhi, up from 400 the previous day, while 95 patients are in home isolation, a slight decline from, 98 a day ago.

Currently, positivity rate is at 0.08%. The total number of tests conducted the day before stood at 74,199.

On Tuesday, Delhi recorded zero fatality due to the coronavirus, along with 38 fresh infections at a positivity rate of 0.05%. The city logged 17 cases, the lowest since March 28 last year, and zero death on Monday, while the positivity rate stood at 0.04%. On Sunday, the national capital reported 22 cases and zero death due to the infection.

According to government data, 1,5336113 beneficiaries have been vaccinated in the capital since the inoculation exercise started on January 16. Over 1.09 crore people have received at least one dose.

Meanwhile, around 7,000 ICU beds are also being added at government health care facilities in Shalimar Bagh, Kirari, Sarita Vihar, Sultanpuri, Raghuveer Nagar, and GTB Hospital and Chacha Nehru Hospital. At present, there are 10,000 ICU beds in the capital.

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

