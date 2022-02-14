Delhi logs 586 fresh COVID cases, 4 deaths; positivity rate at 1.37%

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Delhi on Monday reported 586 fresh COVID cases and with that, the active case count stands at 3,416 and the cumulative total has been pushed to 1851906, the city health bulletin said. Today's tally is about 28% lower than Sunday's when the city logged as many as 804 cases. Currently, the positivity rate is at 1.37%.

In the last 24 hours the national capital also logged 4 death taking the toll to 26076 and 1,092 recoveries that took the total to 1822414.

The single-day infections reported could be lower owing to the lesser number of tests (42,797) conducted the previous day.

Delhi on Sunday reported 804 cases and 12 deaths, while the positivity rate declined further to 1.50 per cent. On Saturday, it reported 920 cases with a positivity rate of 1.68 per cent and 13 deaths. It recorded 977 cases with a positivity rate of 1.73 per cent and 12 deaths on Friday.

