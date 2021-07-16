Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi logs 66 new COVID cases, 1 death in 24 hrs; positivity rate drops to 0.09%

Delhi logs 66 new COVID cases, 1 death in 24 hrs; positivity rate drops to 0.09%

On July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.
1 min read . 05:28 PM IST Livemint

  • In the same time span, Delhi reported 79 COVID recoveries taking the total to 14,09,739
  • In the last 24 hours, a total of 76,459 swab samples have been tested, which includes 52,223 RT-PCR tests and 24,236 rapid antigen tests

As many as 66 new COVID cases were reported from Delhi on Friday pushing the cumulative total to 1435419, the city health bulletin said. Meanwhile, one COVID-related fatality took the toll to 25,023.

Currently, there are 657 active COVID cases in the city, while the positivity rate dipped to 0.09%.

In the same time span, the national capital reported 79 recoveries taking the total to 14,09,739.

In the last 24 hours, a total of 76,459 swab samples have been tested, which includes 52,223 RT-PCR tests and 24,236 rapid antigen tests.

On July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

(With inputs from agencies)

