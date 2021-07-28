Delhi on Wednesday recorded as many as 67 coronavirus cases taking the cumulative total to 14,36,093. Meanwhile, three more fatalities pushed the toll to 25,049.

During the same period, 61 patients recovered from the disease.

Currently, there are 573 active cases in the city. Out of these 165 patients are in home isolation. Of 12,573 hospitals beds, 334 are occupied.

The positivity rate in Delhi dipped to 0.09% from yesterday's .11%, while case fatality rate is 1.74%.

A total of 77 fresh COVID cases and two deaths were reported from Delhi on Tuesday, while the day before, the city had reported 39 COVID-19 cases and one death.

The capital city logged 66 COVID-19 cases and two death on Sunday.

The COVID-19 second wave had brutally affected Delhi with a large number of people testing positive for the deadly virus on a daily basis.

On April 20, the city had reported 28,395 cases, the highest since the beginning of the pandemic, while the highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3. On April 22, the case positivity rate stood at a record 36.2%.

The capital has recorded 2,320 cases of coronavirus in the last 30 days (since June 25), 77 cases a day on an average.

Experts have said that while a large number of people now have immunity against coronavirus due to previous infections and vaccination, a guarded approach is needed in terms of implementing restrictive measures to avoid a second wave-like crisis.

(With inputs from agencies)





