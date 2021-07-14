Delhi on Wednesday reported as many as 77 new COVID-19 cases , 1 death, the health bulletin said. The cumulative total reached 14,35,281 and the toll touched 25,021.

Currently, there are 688 cases in the city, and the positivity rate stands at 0.10%.

In the same time span, the -national capital also logged 71 recoveries, taking the total to 14,09,572.

There are 688 active cases in the city, up from the previous day's figure of 683. A total of 76,095 tests, including 54,159 RTPCR/ CBNAAT/TrueNat, were conducted in the last 24 hours, while the rest were rapid antigen tests, the bulletin added.

Out of the 13,715 beds, only 389 are occupied.

Delhi had recorded 76 coronavirus cases and two fatalities while the positivity rate stood at 0.11 per cent on July 12, according to a health bulletin issued earlier in the day.

The Delhi government did not release the health bulletin on Tuesday.

On July 11, the city had recorded 45 COVID-19 cases, the lowest single-day rise in over a year, and three deaths while the positivity rate stood at 0.08 per cent.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Wednesday said the national capital has gained control over the second wave of the coronavirus and stressed that the government is ramping up its infrastructure to fight the pandemic.

Delhi faced a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a large number of lives daily. The rapid rise in the number of cases led to a shortage of medical oxygen at various city hospitals.

On April 20, the city had reported a record 28,395 cases. On April 22, the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far. At 448, the highest number of deaths was reported on May 3.

The cases started declining around mid-May and now the positivity rate is below one per cent.

In its latest health bulletin issued on Wednesday, the government said Delhi recorded 77 fresh COVID-19 cases at a positivity rate of 0.10 per cent, and one more fatality linked to the disease.

Sharing a video of two minutes and five seconds about the initiatives of the government, Jain credited "active decision making" of Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for Delhi gaining control over the cases.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint. Download our App Now!!