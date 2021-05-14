Delhi on Friday logged as many as 8,506 new COVID19 infection pushing the total number of cases to 13,80,98, the state health bulletin said. Also with 289 people succumbing to the deadly virus the death toll touched 20,907. Currently the active cases stand at 71,794.

The number of recoveries in the last 24 hours surpassed the number of new infections reported. As per the health bulletin, 14,140 people were discharged today taking the total number of recoveries to 12,88,280.

The positivity rate in the city dipped to 12.40%, the lowest in a month.

On Thursday, the national capital registered 10,489 new Covid-19 cases and 308 more fatalities, while the positivity rate was to 14.24%, according to the Delhi health department.

Speaking about the coronavirus situation in the national capital, Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, earlier in the day, said, "In the past 24 hours, Delhi has recorded around 8,500 cases as against over 28,000 cases on April 20 and that the positivity rate has come down to 12 per cent as against 36 per cent on April 22."

He added that the lower positivity rate means that a lesser number of people are falling ill in Delhi. The number of people admitted at hospitals has also reduced, he said.

"In the past 10 days, the number of patients in hospitals of Delhi has reduced by more than 3,000 patients. Which means that 3,000 beds have become empty. Now, there is no problem being faced to get beds in hospitals, yet one thing to be observed is that the ICU (intensive care unit) beds are still full," Kejriwal said.

While stressing that even till now ICU beds in hospitals of Delhi are almost full, he said that 1,200 new ICU beds have been prepared and are now ready to be utilised by Friday or Saturday.

(With inputs from agencies)

