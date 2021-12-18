Delhi reported 86 new Covid cases in past 24 hours, highest single-day spike in over 5 months. The total recovery in the same period was 68. With this, the number of active cases has jumped to 484.

The number of Covid cases in Delhi has been rising for the last few days. The city has so far reported 22 cases of highly infectious strain, Omicron. Of 22 cases, twelve came on Friday.

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Friday said that ten of the 22 patients had been discharged.

A senior doctor at the Lok Nayak Hospital, where a special facility has been set up for isolating and treating suspected Omicron cases, said most of the patients are fully vaccinated and asymptomatic. "Some of them have mild symptoms such as mild fever, bodyache and sore throat," he said.

The city had on Friday reported 69 new cases and 78 recoveries in 24 hours. A day before this, the national capital had recorded 85 fresh cases, the highest in over four months.

On Wednesday, Delhi had recorded 57 cases with a positivity rate of 0.10%. The city reported 45 cases on Tuesday, 30 on Monday, 56 on Sunday and 52 on Saturday.

Thursday's figure was the highest in over four months in Delhi. On August 1 this year, Delhi had recorded 85 Covid cases at a positivity rate of 0.12% along with one fatality.

COVID-19 | Delhi reports 86 new cases, 0 deaths, and 68 recoveries today. Active cases 484 pic.twitter.com/D9MrPOvpVq — ANI (@ANI) December 18, 2021

Commenting on spike in cases, Dr BL Sherwal, medical director at Rajiv Gandhi Super Speciality Hospital, said: "It is a matter of concern that within a span of 2-3 days the cases have risen and the positivity rate has gone up. In no time, the cases can rise to 100. In February and March, the cases were low but then cases started rising by the end of March because people started letting their guard down."

