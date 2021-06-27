The national capital has allowed weddings at the banquet, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.
The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.
In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.
Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the DDMA order said.
All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5, it added.
Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of Covid-19.
