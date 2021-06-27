The national capital reported 89 cases of Covid-19 and four deaths on Sunday as the positivity rate dipped to 0.12%, according to data shared by the health department here.

Delhi has so far recorded 14,33,934 coronavirus cases. Of this, over 14.07 lakh patients have recovered while the death toll stands at 24,965.

On Saturday, the city reported 85 coronavirus cases, the fewest in a day since April 30 last year, with a positivity rate of 0.12% and nine deaths.

For the past one week, Delhi has reported less than 100 new Covid cases.

As per the health bulletin, Delhi conducted 54,297 RTPCR tests in 24 hours. Overall, the city conducted 74,198 Covid tests.

At the moment, Delhi has a 1,837 containment zone. And, 478 people are in the home isolation.

The city administered 2,07,557 doses of Covid vaccine to people in 24 hours. So far, 17,01,388 people have been administered with second dose of Covid vaccine.

With the continuous decline in Covid case and daily positivity rate, the Delhi government has lifted several Covid curbs on Saturday.

The national capital has allowed weddings at the banquet, marriage halls, and hotels with 50 people in attendance, and reopening of gyms and yoga centres at 50% capacity under the phased unlock process initiated with an improvement in the city's COVID-19 situation.

The relaxations will come into force from 5 am on Monday.

In an order issued late Saturday night, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) said marriages will continue to be permitted in courts or at home with a ceiling of 20 people with strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour.

Schools, colleges and educational institutes, cinemas, multiplexes, swimming pools, and entertainment and amusement parks will remain closed, and banquet halls for any purpose other than weddings will remain prohibited, the DDMA order said.

All other existing prohibited and restricted activities will continue to be so up to 5 am on July 5, it added.

Gyms and banquet halls were closed on April 19 when Delhi was facing the brutal second wave of Covid-19.





