Delhi on Thursday reported 93 new COVID-19 cases taking the cumulative total to 14,34,281. The city also reported 4 deaths in the last 24 hours pushing the death toll to 24,981, the city health bulletin showed.

Currently, the number of active cases in the city is 1357. And, the positivity rate stands at .12%.

The national capital also saw 111 discharges today and with that the total number of recoveries touched 14,07,943.

As many as 76,486 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

A total of 94 new COVID cases, 6 deaths were reported from Delhi on Wednesday.

Covid curbs eased in Delhi

As the COVID situation is the national capital has improved significantly, the Delhi government eased several lockdown-restrictions from Monday. It has allowed gymnasiums to open with 50 per cent capacity and permitted marriages at banquet halls, marriage halls and hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons.

According to an order issued by the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA), owners of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels and gymnasiums/yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID-19 appropriate behaviour in their premises.

"The marriages shall also be permitted at banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels with a ceiling of 50 persons and subject to strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour... The owner of banquet halls, marriage halls, hotels shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," it said.

"Gymnasiums and Yoga institutes will be permitted to open up to 50 per cent of the capacity. The owners of Gymnasiums/Yoga institutes shall be responsible for ensuring strict compliance of COVID appropriate behaviour," the order said.

Cinema, theatres, spas, schools, colleges and educational institutes will continue to remain closed in the national capital. Restaurants up to 50 per cent capacity and markets have already been allowed to open.

The Delhi government imposed a lockdown in the national capital on April 19 at the peak of the second wave of COVID-19. After a continuous decline in daily coronavirus cases for several days, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal announced a phased unlocking process from May 31.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.