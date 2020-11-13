Delhi logs highest single-day Covid-19 death toll with 104 fatalities

One hundred four people succumbed to the novel coronavirus in Delhi in a span of 24 hours — the highest one-day death toll due to the deadly virus so far.

The national capital recorded 7,053 fresh Covid-19 cases in a day, taking the overall tally in Delhi to 4,67,028 on Thursday. On 16 June, the city last reported the highest fatalities when 93 people died from the infection.

These new Covid-19 cases were detected from 60,229 tests, including 19,752 RT-PCR, conducted on Wednesday.

Of the total tests conducted, 40,477 were rapid-antigen tests, while at 19,752, it was the highest number of RT-PCR tests conducted in a day till date, the health department said.

In the latest figures released by the AAP-led Delhi government, around 4.16 lakh have recovered so far. The recovery rate stood at 89.19% in Delhi.

Daily positivity rate in Delhi

Amid the festive season and rising air pollution in Delhi, the daily positivity rate in the city is 11.71%, while the national average is 3.8%.

The rate of active cases in the national capital stood at 9.23% and coronavirus death rate at 1.57%.

From 1-11 November, as many as 768 persons have died here due to the Covid-19 infection. From 1-31, the number of people who lost their lives due to the virus in Delhi stood at 1,124.

Meanwhile, with 44,878 fresh coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, India's total cases on Friday surged to 87,28,795.

The country also reported 547 new deaths, taking the toll to 1,28,688.

Now, active cases in the country stands at 4,84,547 after a decrease of 4,747 in the last 24 hours. Total cured cases are 81,15,580 with 49,079 new discharges in the last 24 hours.

