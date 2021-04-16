Delhi today recorded 19,486 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 141 fatalities from the infection — a frightening positivity rate of 19.69%, according to data shared by the health department. The highest positivity rate was at 20.22% which was recorded on Thursday.

With 141 fatalities recorded in the last 24 hours, the total number of people who died from this deadly pathogen rose to 11,793. The day also saw 12,469 people getting recovered which took the total number of people recovering from the disease to 7,30,825. The number of active cases in the national capital stands at 61,005.

With an exponential rise in cases, the national capital has left far behind the financial capital Mumbai, which at one point was the largest COVID hotspot in the country. Mumbai's single day peak so far has been 11,163 cases, registered on April 4, according to officials figures.

The unprecedented surge in cases, especially in the last few days, has left other doctors and medical experts baffled, with some conjecturing that the virus has mutated and assumed so many different strains, some of which are far more infectious than others.

"Given the surge in cases in the last few days, it is an absolute rampage. We will have to watch for the next few days, as far as hitting the peak of the wave here is concerned," said Dr Avdhesh Bansal, a pulmonologist at the Apollo hospital.

"Also, in this wave, the severity is such that in many cases, either majority of family members or all family members are getting infected," he added.

He also felt that vaccination for the general masses "started a bit late" and many frontline workers did not opt for the vaccine, leading to its "wastage".

"Early vaccination could have given a protective layer to large number of general masses," the doctor said.

He said about two per cent of the people admitted to hospital are dying. The other reason for the surge was the carelessness of people who assumed the pandemic was over when Delhi's numbers went down dramatically in February. A Delhi government hospital doctor, on the condition of anonymity, said, "people had thrown caution to the wind, and were socialising and partying with gay abandon again. This has led to the surge too".

*With inputs from agencies





