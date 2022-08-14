Delhi logs more than 2,000 Covid cases for 12th consecutive day

Delhi logs more than 2,000 Covid cases for 12th consecutive day2 min read . 14 Aug 2022
- Five more people died due to the disease in the national capital. With Sunday's addition the active caseload of the national capital stands at 8,430.
Delhi on Sunday reported 2,162 fresh Covid-19 cases with a positivity rate of 12.64 per cent, while five more people died due to the disease, according to data shared by the city health department.
This is the 12th consecutive day when the city has logged more than 2,000 cases in a day. With Sunday's addition the active caseload of the national capital stands at 8,430.
The Medical Director of Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Dr. Suresh Kumar observed that the recent spike in Covid-19 cases in Delhi is because Omicron sub-variant BA 2.75 is still the dominant variant in the national capital.
India on Sunday recorded 14,092 new infections in the past 24 hours, according to Union Health Ministry data. With this, the country's active caseload currently stands at 1,16,861.
See Delhi's Covid numbers here
Delhi on Saturday reported nine deaths due to Covid-19 and 2,031 cases with a positivity rate of 12.34 per cent.
On Friday, it saw 10 deaths, the highest in six months, and 2,136 cases with a positivity rate of 15.02 per cent.
The national capital had recorded 12 deaths due to Covid-19 on February 13.
The fresh cases on Sunday came out of 17,106 Covid-19 tests, the health department said in its latest bulletin.
With the fresh infections and fatalities, Delhi's caseload has increased to 19,84,595 and the death toll has climbed to 26,381, it said.
Meanwhile, the traders in the city have once again the flagged the economic impact of the rising Covid cases and have asked authorities to be considerate of the losses they incurred due to the lockdowns in the last two years.'
The traders are afraid that any further increase in coronavirus cases would lead to the authorities to impose restrictions. This is why traders have urged the city government to take steps carefully so that businesses don't suffer.
