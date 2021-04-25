Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi logs nearly 23,000 new covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 30.21%

Delhi logs nearly 23,000 new covid-19 cases, positivity rate at 30.21%

A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi.
1 min read . 09:55 PM IST Staff Writer

  • With the fresh cases, Delhi's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 14,248, the bulletin said

Delhi today recorded 350 deaths from covid-19 a day after logging the highest single-day rise in its COVID-19 death toll with 357 more people succumbing to the viral disease on Saturday. The national capital also recorded 22,933 new covid-19 cases today, which is a slight dip from Saturday when 24,000 people got infected from covid-19.

The positivity rate also fell to 30.21% from 32.27% a day before to the latest bulletin issued by the city health department. With the fresh cases, the national capital's cumulative COVID-19 tally has climbed to over 10 lakh and the death toll due to the viral disease stands at 14,248, the bulletin said.

The data of the last 24 hours also revealed that the number of active coronavirus cases in the national capital is inching closer to the one-lakh mark. The tally of active cases has climbed to 94,592 in the city.

A significant number of 21,071 patients recovered from the infection in the last 24 hours, the bulletin said.

The number of containment zones in the city has jumped to 27, 366 from 24,802.

Delhi has reported more than2,500 deaths due to the deadly virus in the last 12 days. It had recorded 348 COVID-19 fatalities on Friday, The positivity rate has dipped to 32.27 per cent from the 36.24 per cent recorded on Thursday, the highest so far since the pandemic broke out.

The national capital had witnessed 28,395 fresh cases of the infection, the highest single-day jump so far, with a positivity rate of 32.82 per cent, on Tuesday. The bulletin logged 306 deaths on Thursday, 249 on Wednesday, 277 on Tuesday, 240 on Monday, 161 last Sunday and 167 last Saturday.

