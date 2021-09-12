Delhi on Sunday reported 22 new COVID19 cases taking the total number of cases to 1483233, and the active tally to 390, the city health bulletin said.

Meanwhile, no COVID-related cases were reported from city in the last 24 hours. In fact, only one coronavirus death were reported this month in the city - on September 7. The COVID-related death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.

In the last 24 hours, the national capital also saw 44 recoveries and with that the recovery total reached 14,12,760. The positivity rate is at 0.04%.

As many as 61,968 swab samples were tested in the last 24 hours, out which 47028 were RTPCR tests.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic between April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of daily cases as well as deaths have been showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

