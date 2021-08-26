No fresh death due to COVID-19 was reported Delhi on Thursday, 16th time since onset of second wave of coronavirus pandemic, the city's health bulletin said. The death toll stands at 25,080.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded, according to official data.

On March 2 this year, the national capital had reported zero death due to the virus. On that day, the number of single-day infections stood at 217 and the positivity rate was 0.33 per cent.

In the last 24 hours, the city reported 45 new cases, and with today's count, the cumulative total reached 14,37,595 and the active tally touched 413. The case positivity rate is at 0.06%, a slight increase from yesterday's 0.05%.

In the same time span, the city also reported 21 recoveries taking the recovery total to 14,12,102.

A total of 72,153 test were conducted today, out of which 48,908 were RT-PCR tests.

On Wednesday, the city had registered 35 cases and one fatality

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.