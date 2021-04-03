OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi logs over 3,500 new Covid-19 cases for second day in a row, 10 more deaths

A health worker takes swab sample from a woman for COVID-19 test, near India Gate in New Delhi (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 03 Apr 2021, 04:28 PM IST Edited By Aparna Banerjea

  • Delhi's positivity rate mounts to 4.48% from 4.11% a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks
  • Delhi had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, its highest this year. However, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal rules out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city.

For the second straight day, Delhi recorded 3,567 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 10 more people died due to the infection, taking the death toll to 11,060, according to the city health department.

The positivity rate also mounted to 4.48% from 4.1% a day before, amid a massive surge in cases in the span of the last few weeks.

Delhi had reported 3,594 cases on Friday, its highest this year. However, chief minister Arvind Kejriwal rules out the possibility of imposing another lockdown in the city.

The number of cumulative cases on Friday stood at 6,72.381. Over 6.48 lakh patients have recovered from the virus.

The national capital had reported 1,101 cases last Tuesday, when it had crossed the 1,000-mark for the first time since December 24.

On December 8, last year, the city had recorded 3,188 cases and 2,706 on December 6.

According to the latest bulletin, 10 more people died due to the disease, taking the toll to 11,060, it said.

The number of active cases rose to 12,647 from 11,994 a day before.

A total of 79,617 tests were conducted today.

According to the health ministry, eight states including Maharashtra, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Madhya Pradesh have shown a steep rise in the COVID daily new cases. 81.42 per cent of the new cases are reported from these 8 states.

Meanwhile, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday took the coronavirus vaccine jab at the Maulana Azad Medical College here.

He thanked doctors and scientists in a tweet after being administered the vaccine, and said the Centre should allow the vaccination without age restrictions.

"Got vaccinated with my family today @HospitalLok! Thankful to our brilliant scientists, medical teams & everyone who worked tirelessly for making vaccines for us. Centre Govt should provide vaccine for all without age restrictions. Let's fight #Covid together!" Sisodia tweeted.

