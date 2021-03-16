Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours after a dip on Monday

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported as many as 425 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489 and the death toll to 10,945. The city has been reporting over 400 fresh cases on a daily basis since last Thursday, except on Monday when it logged 368 new cases. Currently, the number of active cases in the city stands at 2,488.

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 new cases was recorded.

On Tuesday, The national capital also recorded as many as 257 discharges pushing the total recoveries to 6,31,056.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that till the positivity rate is being recorded below 1%, the coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital is “well under control".

Interacting with reporters, he also appealed to “all Delhiites to maintain social distancing and celebrate a dry Holi this year". {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

