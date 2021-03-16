Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours after a dip on Monday

Delhi logs over 400 new Covid-19 cases in last 24 hours after a dip on Monday

A child cries while a health worker taking the antigen test for COVID 19
1 min read . 05:03 PM IST Staff Writer

  • The city has been reporting over 400 fresh cases on a daily basis since last Thursday, except on Monday when it logged 368 new cases
  • In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported as many as 425 new COVID-19 cases and one death

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported as many as 425 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489 and the death toll to 10,945. The city has been reporting over 400 fresh cases on a daily basis since last Thursday, except on Monday when it logged 368 new cases. Currently, the number of active cases in the city stands at 2,488.

In the last 24 hours, Delhi has reported as many as 425 new COVID-19 cases and 1 death taking the total number of cases to 6,44,489 and the death toll to 10,945. The city has been reporting over 400 fresh cases on a daily basis since last Thursday, except on Monday when it logged 368 new cases. Currently, the number of active cases in the city stands at 2,488.

The city had recorded 419 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 431 cases were recorded on Friday, the highest single-day spike in over two months. The count on Thursday was 409. Delhi had registered 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

2 min read . 04:57 PM IST

North Korea tells US to stop war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew imposed in Bhopal, Indore amid Covid surge

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Inflation remains low in last 7 years, govt taking steps to bring it further down: Anurag Singh Thakur

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST

The city had recorded 419 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday, while 431 cases were recorded on Friday, the highest single-day spike in over two months. The count on Thursday was 409. Delhi had registered 370 new cases on Wednesday and 320 on Tuesday.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

China approves another COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use

2 min read . 04:57 PM IST

North Korea tells US to stop war games if wants to 'sleep in peace'

3 min read . 04:54 PM IST

Madhya Pradesh: Night curfew imposed in Bhopal, Indore amid Covid surge

1 min read . 04:47 PM IST

Inflation remains low in last 7 years, govt taking steps to bring it further down: Anurag Singh Thakur

1 min read . 04:41 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

A total of 585 cases were reported on January 1 and 424 on January 3. The daily count had dropped to 306 on January 11 and risen again to 386 on January 12, according to official figures.

The numbers had started to come down in February. On February 26, the month's highest daily count of 256 new cases was recorded.

On Tuesday, The national capital also recorded as many as 257 discharges pushing the total recoveries to 6,31,056.

Meanwhile, Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Monday said that till the positivity rate is being recorded below 1%, the coronavirus pandemic situation in the national capital is “well under control".

Interacting with reporters, he also appealed to “all Delhiites to maintain social distancing and celebrate a dry Holi this year".

“We are alert but as long as the positivity rate is below 1%, the situation is well under control," he said.

TRENDING STORIES See All

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.