OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi logs over 700 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in months

Delhi logs over 700 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in months

A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai. (PTI)
A healthcare worker collects swab sample of a Shahid Bhagat Singh Nagar resident for COVID- 19 test, during the ongoing nationwide lockdown, at Dharavi slum area in Mumbai. (PTI)
 2 min read . Updated: 19 Mar 2021, 09:47 PM IST Staff Writer

  • Delhi on Friday reported as many as 716 new Covid-19 cases, reaching a new high, pushing the total number of cases to 6,46,348
  • With 4 more death today, the death toll rose to 10,953. The active cases currently stand at 3165

Delhi on Friday reported as many as 716 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 6,46,348. This is the highest single-day spike in months. Also, with 4 more related fatalities today, the death toll rose to 10,953. The active cases currently stand at 3165.

The city logged as many as 607 cases on Thursday and 536 fresh cases the day before. Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on 1 January, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73%, authorities said.

TRENDING STORIESSee All

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a little leniency came into the system as the number of cases dropped in the last few weeks and further added that orders have been given that tracking, tracing and isolation to be implemented strictly.

He said: The number of cases dropped in the last few weeks, so a little leniency came into the system. Today orders have been given that tracking, tracing and isolation to be implemented strictly. Surveillance to be done strictly. Wearing a mask and social distancing to be strictly ensured.

The city also witnessed 6,32,230 till now with 471 discharges recorded today.

Noting that the government plan to speed up the vaccination process, he also said: I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity.

Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it'll be doubled to 1000. In the centres, especially govt centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated, he added.

All the Delhi Government hospitals will operate vaccination sites functioning in their premises up to at least 9 pm from March 22.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
An elderly man gets his COVID19 vaccine at Era's Medical College in Lucknow.

India crosses 4 crore covid-19 vaccinations

3 min read . 09:39 PM IST
The IT department had last week held searches in Chennai, Coimbatore, Salem, Virudhunagar and Theni

Income Tax department says it is watching cash flow during state polls

1 min read . 09:27 PM IST
Tata Power Company Ltd.

CCI clears Tata power’s purchase of NESCO Utility

1 min read . 09:19 PM IST
US Defence Secretary Lloyd Austin arrives at Palam Air Force Station, in New Delhi on Friday

US Defence Secretary assures strengthening defence relations with India

2 min read . 09:11 PM IST

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a high number of daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63% of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India recorded over 30,000 new cases today for the second consecutive day. Today's surge is nearly 11% higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

In terms of response, the Centre is actively engaging with all state and Union Territories (UTs) governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The government is regularly reviewing the status of Covid-19 containment and public health measures with them, as per the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout