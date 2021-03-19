Delhi logs over 700 COVID-19 cases, highest single-day spike in months

Delhi on Friday reported as many as 716 new Covid-19 cases pushing the total number of cases to 6,46,348. This is the highest single-day spike in months. Also, with 4 more related fatalities today, the death toll rose to 10,953. The active cases currently stand at 3165.

The city logged as many as 607 cases on Thursday and 536 fresh cases the day before. Delhi recorded 585 fresh COVID-19 cases and 21 new fatalities on 1 January, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.73%, authorities said.

Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Friday said a little leniency came into the system as the number of cases dropped in the last few weeks and further added that orders have been given that tracking, tracing and isolation to be implemented strictly.

He said: The number of cases dropped in the last few weeks, so a little leniency came into the system. Today orders have been given that tracking, tracing and isolation to be implemented strictly. Surveillance to be done strictly. Wearing a mask and social distancing to be strictly ensured.

The city also witnessed 6,32,230 till now with 471 discharges recorded today.

Noting that the government plan to speed up the vaccination process, he also said: I appeal to everyone, who is eligible, to get themselves vaccinated. 30,000-40,000 vaccines are being administered per day, as of now. We will increase this to 1.25 lakh vaccines per day. In the next few days, we are increasing our capacity.

Vaccination is being done in about 500 centres in Delhi, it'll be doubled to 1000. In the centres, especially govt centres, vaccination is being done from 9 am to 5 pm. Now the hours are being increased from 9 am to 9 pm so that more and more people can be vaccinated, he added.

All the Delhi Government hospitals will operate vaccination sites functioning in their premises up to at least 9 pm from March 22.

Maharashtra, Punjab, Karnataka, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh continue to report a high number of daily coronavirus cases, accounting for 80.63% of the new infections, the Union Health Ministry said on Friday.

India recorded over 30,000 new cases today for the second consecutive day. Today's surge is nearly 11% higher than the daily spike in cases recorded yesterday morning. The country has been recording more than 20,000 cases since last week.

In terms of response, the Centre is actively engaging with all state and Union Territories (UTs) governments, especially those showing an upsurge in daily new cases and with a high caseload of active cases. The government is regularly reviewing the status of Covid-19 containment and public health measures with them, as per the statement.

(With inputs from agencies)

