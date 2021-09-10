Delhi reported no Covid-related death on Friday, the city's health bulletin said. In fact, only one coronavirus death were reported this month in the city - on September 7. The COVID-related death toll due to the coronavirus infection in Delhi stood at 25,083.

On July 18, July 24, July 29, August 2, August 4, August 8, August 11, August 12, August 13, August 16, August 20, August 21, August 22, August 23 and August 24, August 26, August 27, August 28 and August 29 too, no death due to COVID-19 was recorded.

In the last 24 hours, the city also saw 36 fresh COVID cases were also reported from the city. And with that the total cases rose to 14,38,153. The active caseload in the city decreased from 415 on Thursday to 399 on Friday.

A total of 76,883 tests, including 52,042 RT-PCR and 24,841 rapid antigen tests, were conducted a day ago, according to the latest bulletin.

The number of people under home isolation was 105 on Friday as against 114 a day before. However, the number of containment zones has slightly increased to 100 from 99 on Thursday, the bulletin stated.

Delhi had recorded 36 cases on Thursday while the previous day, 41 fresh cases were registered. On both days, the positivity rate was 0.05%.

Delhi reeled under a brutal second wave of the pandemic between April and May, claiming a massive number of lives daily with the oxygen supply shortage issue at various hospitals adding to the woes.

Since April 19, both daily cases and single-day death count had been spiralling up, with over 28,000 cases and 277 deaths recorded on April 20; rising to 306 fatalities on April 22. On May 3, the city registered a record 448 deaths.

However, the number of daily cases as well as deaths have been showing a downward trend and the positivity rate too has been shrinking in the last several weeks.

