1 min read.Updated: 19 Sep 2021, 06:02 PM ISTLivemint
Currently, the active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%. Meanwhile, a total of 45 people recovered from the deadly virus in the same time span taking the recovery total to 14,13,025.
Listen to this article
Delhi on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths and with that the total caseload reached 14,38,497 and death toll touched 25,085, the health bulletin said. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.
Currently, the active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%.