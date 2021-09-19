Delhi logs zero COVID deaths, 28 new cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.04%

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Currently, the active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%. Meanwhile, a total of 45 people recovered from the deadly virus in the same time span taking the recovery total to 14,13,025.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Delhi on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths and with that the total caseload reached 14,38,497 and death toll touched 25,085, the health bulletin said. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.
Delhi on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths and with that the total caseload reached 14,38,497 and death toll touched 25,085, the health bulletin said. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.
Currently, the active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%.