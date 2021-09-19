Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi logs zero COVID deaths, 28 new cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.04%

Delhi logs zero COVID deaths, 28 new cases in 24 hrs; positivity rate at 0.04%

As many as 63,302 tests were conducted the day before, out of which, 45,250 were RT-PCR tests.
1 min read . 06:02 PM IST Livemint

  • Currently, the active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%. Meanwhile, a total of 45 people recovered from the deadly virus in the same time span taking the recovery total to 14,13,025.

Delhi on Sunday reported 28 new COVID-19 cases and zero deaths and with that the total caseload reached 14,38,497 and death toll touched 25,085, the health bulletin said. Delhi has recorded only three fatalities due to the infection in September so far.

Currently, the  active tally stands at 387 and the positivity rate stands at 0.04%. 

Meanwhile, a total of 45 people recovered from the deadly virus in the same time span taking the recovery total to 14,13,025. 

As many as 63,302 tests were conducted the day before, out of which, 45,250 were RT-PCR tests. 

On Saturday, the city reported 41 coronavirus cases and zero deaths due to the infection. On Friday, it reported 55 COVID-19 cases and one fatality. 

Delhi battled a brutal second wave of the pandemic that claimed a massive number of lives, with the shortage of oxygen at hospitals across the city adding to the woes.

On April 20, Delhi had reported 28,395 cases, the highest in the city since the beginning of the pandemic. On April 22 the case positivity rate was 36.2 per cent, the highest so far.

The highest number of 448 deaths was reported on May 3.

