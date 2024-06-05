Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result: BJP repeats 2019 ‘clean sweep’ verdict but with low margins
Delhi Lok Sabha Election Result 2024: BJP maintains strong lead in the national capital by winning all seven seats, just like 2019 general elections.
For the third consecutive time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dominated the national capital by winning all seven seats — Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, and North-West Delhi — in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.