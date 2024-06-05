For the third consecutive time, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has dominated the national capital by winning all seven seats — Chandni Chowk, New Delhi, Northeast Delhi, South Delhi, East Delhi, West Delhi, and North-West Delhi — in the Lok Sabha elections 2024.

The Election Commission of India declared BJP candidates Ramvir Singh Bidhuri, Praveen Khandelwal, Bansuri Swaraj, Harsh Malhotra, Manoj Tiwari, Kamaljeet Sehrawat, and Yogender Chandoliya winners on June 4. They dominated their respective seats with margins of 124,333, 89,325, 78,000, 93,663, 138,778, 199,013, and 290,849 votes, respectively.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) fought against the Congress-AAP alliance in the national capital, where it previously won all seven seats in both the 2014 and 2019 general elections.

In an unprecedented move, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) and Congress have allied to challenge the ruling BJP in Delhi's Lok Sabha elections. Hence, for the first time, the BJP faced a direct contest with the AAP in four seats and with the Congress in three seats, instead of the triangular contests it had encountered since 2014.

The exit polls indicated that the saffron party is likely to secure another victory. The polls predicted a repeat of the 2019 outcome, with the BJP expected to capture between 50% and 56% of the vote share.

The AAP faced a formidable challenge against the BJP, which secured 57% of the vote share in 2019, maintaining a 16% point lead over the combined vote shares of AAP and Congress.

In 2019, BJP candidates secured victories with margins ranging from over 2.28 lakh to 5.78 lakh votes. However, this time, three of the candidates won by less than one lakh votes, with only Chandoliya surpassing the two-lakh mark.

"The development done by Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government in Delhi has won and the people who have completely rejected the corruption of Arvind Kejriwal and the opportunism of Congress," Delhi BJP chief Virendra Sachdeva said.

BJP leaders attributed their third consecutive clean sweep primarily to the 'Modi' factor and the party's relentless criticism of the Kejriwal government for its alleged involvement in corruption cases.

