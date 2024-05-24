Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: Are liquor shops closed in national capital on May 25?
Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Excise department imposed liquor store shutdown in Delhi NCR on May 25 for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in compliance with ECI orders. Gurgaon is also under 48-hour liquor shop shutdown restriction.
Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Excise Department has issued a notification mandating the closure of all liquor stores and licensed premises in the National Capital Region ahead of Phase 6 polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi on May 25.