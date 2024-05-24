Delhi Lok Sabha elections 2024: The Excise department imposed liquor store shutdown in Delhi NCR on May 25 for Phase 6 of Lok Sabha Elections 2024, in compliance with ECI orders. Gurgaon is also under 48-hour liquor shop shutdown restriction.

Delhi Lok Sabha Elections 2024: The Excise Department has issued a notification mandating the closure of all liquor stores and licensed premises in the National Capital Region ahead of Phase 6 polling for the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 in Delhi on May 25. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Congress has allied with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as part of the INDIA bloc, aiming to challenge the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in a closely contested battle. The national capital will vote in a single phase for all seven constituencies, on Saturday, marking the penultimate phase of the elections.

The authorities imposed several restrictions on polling day, including a 48-hour ban on liquor sales.

In Delhi, Haryana's Faridabad, the dry day order will remain effective until 6:00 p.m. on May 25. These restrictions and rules are in compliance with the Election Commission of India (ECI) 's orders. To guarantee free and fair voting in elections, the ECI has mandated that cities scheduled for polling observe a dry day on the day of voting.

As per the order, liquor stores and other licensed outlets selling alcohol are barred from initiating sales from May 23, 6:00 p.m. onwards. In addition, liquor will not be sold in these cities on June 4, the vote-counting day.

Haryana's Gurgaon is also scheduled to cast votes on Saturday. The Gurgaon district administration announced another set of directives. The authorities ordered all liquor shops in the city to remain closed for 48 hours in the wake of the Lok Sabha election.

Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Phase 6 On Saturday, a total of 58 constituencies will go to the polls across eight states and union territories in the second-last phase of Lok Sabha polls. On the polling day, the public can cast their vote from 7:00 am till 6:00 pm.

