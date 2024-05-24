Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Delhi will vote on May 25 in the sixth phase of the Lok Sabha elections. Authorities have closed liquor shops, and measures, including additional bus and metro services, have been taken to facilitate voter turnout on polling day.

Delhi voters will head to the polls on Saturday, May 25, for the sixth phase of the ongoing Lok Sabha 2024 elections. Congress has joined hands with the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) as a part of the INDIA bloc to give a stiff fight to its closest contender, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP). The national capital will vote in a single phase for all seven constituencies in the second-last phase of the Lok Sabha 2024 polls.

The state authorities have imposed several restrictions on polling day, including a 48-hour ban on liquor sales.

Also read: Lok Sabha Election 2024: Complete list of 58 seats voting in Phase 6 on May 25 Lok Sabha Election in Delhi Let's look at what's open and what's closed on polling day in Delhi.

Liquor shops The excise department notified that all liquor stores and other licenced premises in Delhi and adjoining areas, including Faridabad and Gurgaon, will remain shut on May 25, as per orders issued by the Election Commission of India.

The closure will remain effective until 6:00 pm on May 25. The orders have been in effect since May 23, 6:00 pm. Moreover, liquor sales are also prohibited on June 4 in the national capital, which is the Lok Sabha Elections 2024 result day.

Also read: Lok Sabha Elections: ‘CCTVs, drones, 31,000 policemen,’ Security beefed up in Delhi for phase 6 voting. Delhi schools Due to the heatwave, government schools in the capital city are shut. The Delhi government has also directed all private schools to start summer vacations with immediate effect. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Banks Banks will be closed on May 25, the fourth Saturday of the month. The Reserve Bank of India had declared a bank holiday in certain cities for the fifth phase of elections.

Also read: Sonia Gandhi's message to Delhi voters: 'Every vote of yours will create employment, empower women.' What's open? Delhi Metro The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has announced that metro train services on all lines will commence at 4 am on May 25, the voting day in the national capital.

A post on the official handle of DMRC on X (Twitter) stated, "On the day of the Lok Sabha elections in Delhi on 25th May, Delhi Metro train services on all lines will start at 4 a.m. so that the staff deployed for election duty can avail the facility. The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the lines until 6 a.m."

It adds, “The trains will run with a frequency of 30 minutes on all the Lines till 06:00 AM. After 6:00 AM, normal Metro train services will run throughout the day."

Bus service The Delhi Transport Corporation (DTC) will operate additional bus services across 35 routes starting at 4 am on May 25 to facilitate movement to and from polling stations in Delhi. Similarly, the Delhi Integrated Multi-Modal Transit System Ltd (DIMTS) will provide services on 46 routes.

Traffic advisory Delhi Traffic Police has not issued any traffic advisory yet for the polling day, but the advisory issued for May 24, stated, "In view of Lok Sabha Elections-2024, traffic restrictions will be effective on 24.05.2024. Kindly follow the advisory."

Traffic restrictions are in place today from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm, including restrictions near ITI Nand Nagri Delhi. For more details, refer to the official traffic advisory.

