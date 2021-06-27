Delhi, Lonavala and Mumbai most booked destinations for monsoons, says report

NEW DELHI : New Delhi, Lonavala, Mumbai, Manali, and Bengaluru are among the top booked domestic destinations by Indian travellers for July and August 2021, stated a report from online travel agency Booking.com.

As lockdown restrictions begin to ease, the platform's booking data revealed travel optimism, with Indian travellers searching for destinations to safely explore in the upcoming monsoon months. These trends are based on booking data made on the platform for July and August 2021.

While the hotel segment remains at the top, there is growing popularity of alternative accommodations such as resorts, villas and guesthouses, which found themselves in the top five, as getaways with more privacy and seclusion from the crowd gained popularity.

Apartments also occupied the fifth most preferred mode of accommodation as families or group of friends preferring to stay in a private stay.

Ritu Mehrotra, Regional Manager, South Asia at Booking.com said that with the vaccine roll out well underway, coupled with lockdown restrictions slowly beginning to lift across the country, our data shows that travellers are hopeful about experiencing travel once again.

"Health, safety and flexibility remain top traveller priorities in the new normal, as they continue to make staycations, workcations and quick getaways at closer to home destinations a part of their travel agenda," she added.

Booking.com recent ‘Back to Travel’ research showed that 68% of Indian travellers state that not being able to travel extensively in 2020 has made them yearn for travel even more in 2021.

The research also mentions that 70% of travellers have used the increased time at home to plan future travel while 64% of travellers have banked more vacation days, so are excited about the potential of taking longer vacations in 2021. Furthermore, 72% of travellers say that travel is more important to them now than it was before the pandemic.

