Delhi: LPG cylinder blast injures five firefighters, two civilians

Delhi: LPG cylinder blast injures five firefighters, two civilians1 min read . 10:37 PM IST
The injured have been shifted to GTB hospital
At least five fire service personnel and two civilians were injured after a fire broke out at an LPG outlet in northeast Delhi's Jafrabad area due to a gas cylinder explosion on Friday.
According to officials, the injured have been shifted to GTB Hospital. A call about the fire at an LPG outlet in Jafrabad was received by the fire brigade around 8.15 pm, they added.
Fire fighting operation is underway.
More details awaited.
