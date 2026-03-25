Delhi LPG racket busted: 183 Indane cylinders seized, 4 arrested in Sangam Vihar

Delhi Police's Crime Branch has busted a major LPG racket in Sangam Vihar, seizing 183 Indane gas cylinders and arresting four accused. The operation exposed illegal hoarding and diversion of domestic LPG supplies.
Among these confiscated items, 154 units were found fully replenished, while 29 remained depleted.
Police have arrested four accused — Sher Singh, Suraj Parihar, Raghu Raj Singh and Jitender Sharma — all of whom are authorised distributors of a licensed gas agency. They allegedly misused their positions to hoard and illegally decant LPG cylinders under the guise of routine deliveries.
Investigations revealed that instead of supplying cylinders to genuine customers, the accused diverted the stock to privately rented storage facilities.
A case has been registered under the Essential Commodities Act and relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Further investigation is underway.
Meanwhile, the government has mandated that residential LPG supplies will be terminated for households failing to transition to piped natural gas (PNG) where network connectivity is established.
This new directive is designed to accelerate the expansion of the national gas grid while minimising dependence on a singular fuel source.
As India navigates an LPG deficit triggered by geopolitical instability in West Asia, which has severely hampered imports, authorities are urging both domestic and commercial consumers to adopt PNG.
This alternative offers greater convenience, utilising a blend of indigenous production and more resilient, diversified international supply chains.
Unlike traditional cylinders, PNG provides a continuous flow directly to kitchen appliances, removing the logistical requirement of booking manual refills. To facilitate this transition, the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas has enacted the "Natural Gas and Petroleum Products Distribution Order, 2026." This framework focuses on streamlining approvals for pipeline infrastructure and bolstering national energy security.
According to the 24 March decree, LPG distribution "shall cease after three months" if a residence neglects to adopt an available PNG connection. Exceptions remain for locations where a piped hookup is "technically infeasible," provided a formal no-objection certificate is obtained. This strategy aims to redistribute LPG supplies from urbanised, piped zones to remote regions lacking infrastructure, fostering broader "fuel diversification" amidst global disruptions, such as the ongoing maritime blockades in the Strait of Hormuz.
In a post on X, oil secretary Neeraj Mittal said, "A crisis has been turned into an opportunity" through the ease-of-doing-business reforms.