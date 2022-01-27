This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting being held virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is participating
A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing Covid cases in Delhi
Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting being held virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is participating. In a bid to review the Covid-19 situation and relaxation of restrictions in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is currently underway.
A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing Covid cases in Delhi, sources have said.
As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent. There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.
