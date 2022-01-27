Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi: Lt Governor Anil Baijal chairs DDMA meeting along with CM Kejriwal over Covid situation

1 min read . 01:12 PM IST Livemint

  • Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting being held virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is participating
  • A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing Covid cases in Delhi

Lieutenant Governor Anil Baijal is chairing the meeting being held virtually in which Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is participating. In a bid to review the Covid-19 situation and relaxation of restrictions in the national capital, a meeting of the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) is currently underway. 

A decision may be taken to lift restrictions like weekend curfew and the odd-even system in the markets in view of the decreasing Covid cases in Delhi, sources have said.

Just last week, the Delhi government allowed all private offices in the National Capital Territory of Delhi, outside of Containment Zones, to function with upto 50 per cent attendance.

The DDMA had, however, advised the private offices to stagger office timing, presence and quantum of staff.

Earlier in the month, DDMA decided to impose a curfew in Delhi on Saturdays and Sundays to curb the COVID-19 surge.

Meanwhile, Delhi reported 7,498 new COVID-19 cases during the last 24 hours, said the state government on Wednesday.

As per the bulletin provided by the Health Department, the positivity rate for the day has gone to 10.59 per cent. A total of 70,804 samples were tested in the last 24 hours.

During the last 24 hours, 11,164 patients recovered from the infection, taking the total recoveries in the national capital to 17,46,972.

As many as 29 people lost their lives to the deadly virus during the last 24 hours. The death toll in Delhi due to the disease currently stands at 25,710. The covid death rate stands at 1.42 per cent. There are currently 38,315 active COVID-19 cases in Delhi.

