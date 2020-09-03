Covid-19: These five states account for 70% of virus-related deaths, says Govt

Amid the rising novel coronavirus cases in the country, which reported a record single-day spike of over 83,000 new cases and more than 1,000 deaths, the Indian government today said that five states including Delhi, Maharashtra accounted for almost 70% of the virus-related fatalities.

"Andhra Pradesh, Delhi, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu and Maharashtra account for 70% of total Covid-19 deaths in the country," said Rajesh Bhushan, Secretary, Union Health Ministry.

Bhushan also added that five states, mainly Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra accounted for 62% of total active cases in the country.

Looking at the case fatality rate among states along with the number of deaths, the health ministry also added that there is an increase in the case fatality trajectory in two states in the past few days: Karnataka and Delhi. Delhi has seen 50% and Karnataka has seen 9.6% increase in average daily case fatality.

However, the ministry added that there has been 4.5% weekly decrease in case fatality in Andhra Pradesh, 11.5% decrease in Maharashtra and 18.2% decrease in Tamil Nadu. "Maharashtra has seen around 7% decline in COVID-19 active cases in the last three weeks (week-on-week basis)", said Bhushan.

The overall case fatality rate in India now stands at 1.75%.

India's COVID-19 tally raced past 38 lakh on Thursday with the sharpest single-day spike of 83,883 fresh cases, while the number of recoveries surged to 29,70,492, pushing the recovery rate to over 77%. The death toll climbed to 67,376 as 1,043 people succumbed to the disease in a span of 24 hours, Union health ministry data showed.

"India has 2,792 cases of COVID-19 per million population which is amongst lowest in the world," highlighted the health ministry in its press briefing. Apart from that, states and UTs where COVID positivity rate among healthcare workers is on higher side include Telangana (18%), Maharashtra (16%), the ministry added.

Of the 1,043 fresh deaths reported today, 292 are from Maharashtra, 113 from Karnataka, 106 from Punjab, 98 from Tamil Nadu, 74 from Uttar Pradesh, 72 from Andhra Pradesh, 56 from West Bengal, 27 from Madhya Pradesh, 25 from Bihar, 19 from Delhi, 15 each from Haryana and Jammu and Kashmir, 13 from Puducherry, 12 each from Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Rajasthan.

On a positive note, the ministry also informed that over 11.7 lakh (11,72,179) tests were done in the last 24 hours. With this achievement, the cumulative tests are more than 4.5 crore (4,55,09,380).

Speaking about the sero surveys being conducted in the country to check Covid-19 spread, Prof (Dr.) Balram Bhargava, DG, ICMR informed that the second sero survey has started in the whole country (70 districts). "We should get the results in the next two weeks," he added.

Amid the rising cases, government recently issued fresh guidlines under Unlock 4 plan in order to open the economy further. The health ministry observed that daily positive numbers increasing. "It has to be seen in context of total population," it said. "If people are cycling or running or jogging in groups, then they must wear masks and follow social distancing," stressed Bhushan.

He also added, "Government has adopted a graded approach of opening the economy, ensuring adequate testing capacity, clear guidelines of clinical treatment protocol and enhanced hospital infrastructure," when asked about the relaxations amid attempts to contain the Covid-19 spread.

