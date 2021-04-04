States like Delhi and Maharashtra are seeing an increase in new coronavirus infections because the residents are not following safety protocols, said Sanjeev Sinha, a professor at the department of medicine in New Delhi's AIIMS.

"People in states like Delhi and Maharashtra are not following Covid-19 protocols properly, due to which surge in the cases can be seen there," Sinha told news agency ANI on Saturday.

The professor further went on the laud the efforts by the central government for the vaccination drive in India.

"The government is conducting the largest vaccination program in the country. For this, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the health minister made efforts to bring make in India vaccine. Whoever is eligible for the vaccine should take it immediately," the professor urged.

The third phase of the Covid-19 vaccination drive for all above 45 years began on 1 April. The Centre has warned that the situation of the virus is going from "bad to worse" and urged states to achieve 100% vaccination coverage of those above the age of 45 years in surge districts within the next two weeks.

India had begun its second phase of the vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from 1 March.

The first phase was launched on 16 January with two vaccines -- Covishield (Oxford-AstraZeneca's vaccine manufactured by Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (manufactured by Bharat Biotech Limited).

Meanwhile, the fresh Covid-19 cases declined slightly in the national capital with 3,567 new cases, 2,904 recoveries and 10 deaths reported in the last 24 hours, said the government today.

With this, the total cases escalated to 672,381 including 12,647 active cases and 6,48,674 total recoveries. The death toll, however, surged to 11,060 including the new deaths.

The cumulative positivity rate is 4.48% and the total samples tested in the last 24 hours are 79,617. The country has been witnessing a second wave of Covid-19 with close to 90,000 cases getting reported in the last 24 hours.

With inputs from agencies.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.