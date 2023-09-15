National capital Delhi on Friday saw heavy rainfall and gusty winds lash the city, bringing much needed respite from a rather muggy weather. According to weather agencies, the low pressure area which was over Bay of Bengal intensified and moved inland. It now lies over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh region. Further the monsoon trough is also running south of its normal position, which in turn is likely to cause more rainfall in Delhi.

According to weather forecasting agency Indian Metrological Department (IMD), national capital Delhi is likely to receive light to moderate rainfall for the next five days.

On Friday, the heavy rainfall brought down the minimum temperature to 23.7 degrees Celsius, one notch below the average for the season. Relative humidity was recorded at 100% at 8.30am.

Waterlogging was witnessed in several parts of the national capital, slowing down the early morning vehicular traffic. Traffic jams were witnessed outside the Akshardham Temple Metro Station and on various road stretches including Vikas Marg.

Many areas including Sangam Vihar faced waterlogging the inconvenienced the locals.

The Delhi traffic police issued an alert saying that traffic was affected on Rohtak Road on both the carriageways from Rajdhani Park towards Tikri Border.

IMD Rainfall forecast till 18 September

East India

-Moderate rainfall with thunderstorm, lightning with isolated heavy rainfall very likely over Odisha on 18 September

-Similar conditions will prevail over Jharkhand on 14 and 15 September, over Andaman and Nicobar Islands during 16 -18 September.

Central India

-Heavy rainfall with thunderstorm and lightning very likely over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha during 16-17 September, and Chhattisgarh on 16 September.

-Very heavy rainfall is also very likely over West Madhya Pradesh during 16-17 September, over Vidarbha on 16 September.

Northwest India

- Heavy rainfalls very likely over Uttarakhand on 16 September, over East Rajasthan during 16-17 September.

-Isolated very heavy rainfall is also very likely over East Rajasthan on 16 September.

West India

-Heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan and Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra during 16-18 September

-Similar conditions will prevail over Marathwada during 16-17 September, over Gujarat Region during 16-18 September, and over Saurashtra on 17 and 18 September.

-Very heavy rainfall very likely over Konkan, Goa, ghat areas of Madhya Maharashtra, Gujarat Region during 16-18 September, and over Marathwada on 16 September.