Delhi weather update IMD predicts rainfall to continue over the next 5 days. See full forecast1 min read 15 Sep 2023, 09:11 PM IST
Delhi on Friday received heavy rainfall, bringing relief from muggy weather. More rainfall expected in the coming days. Traffic was affected due to water logging at several places including Sangam Vihar
National capital Delhi on Friday saw heavy rainfall and gusty winds lash the city, bringing much needed respite from a rather muggy weather. According to weather agencies, the low pressure area which was over Bay of Bengal intensified and moved inland. It now lies over Madhya Pradesh and adjoining Chhattisgarh region. Further the monsoon trough is also running south of its normal position, which in turn is likely to cause more rainfall in Delhi.