Over the last few weeks, Covid-19 cases in India have soared, surpassing Brazil in terms of active cases
While Delhi logged 19,486 Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed 63,729 infections
Delhi and Maharashtra today registered their highest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, according to government data. This comes amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country.
