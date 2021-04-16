Subscribe
Delhi, Maharastra see highest-ever one-day Covid spike since beginning of pandemic: 10 updates

New Delhi, India - April 16, 2021: People shopping for vegetables and groceries hours before a night curfew, leading into a weekend curfew from tomorrow takes effect to check the spread of Covid-19, at Karol Bagh in New Delhi, India, on Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo by Sanchit Khanna / Hindustan Times)
1 min read . 16 Apr 2021 Staff Writer

  • Over the last few weeks, Covid-19 cases in India have soared, surpassing Brazil in terms of active cases
  While Delhi logged 19,486 Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed 63,729 infections

Delhi and Maharashtra today registered their highest ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases, according to government data. This comes amid the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic being witnessed across the country.

Over the last few weeks, Covid-19 cases in India have soared, surpassing Brazil in terms of active cases.

The highest-ever single-day spike in Covid-19 cases was reported in a span of 24 hours, with 2,17,353 new cases and more than 1,100 deaths in the last 24 hours, according to the union health ministry.

Here are the top 10 updates:

1) While Delhi logged 19,486 Covid-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, Maharashtra witnessed 63,729 infections.

2) Both Delhi and Maharashtra have imposed night curfews and weekend lockdowns to curb the rapid second wave of Covid-19.

3) Apart from the fresh jump in cases, Maharashtra has also registered 45,335 recoveries on Friday. So far, 30,04,391 Covid-19 patients have been discharged after full recovery in the state.

4) The recovery rate in Maharashtra currently stands at 81.12%. The state has also registered 398 Covid-19 deaths that have taken the case fatality rate to 1.61%.

5) Maharashtra's previous highest single-day jump in Covid-19 cases was recorded on Sunday as the state registered 63,294 new infections.

6) Meanwhile, the previous record for the highest single-day tally in Delhi was on Wednesday when the city reported 17,282 fresh cases.

7) The fresh jump of 19,486 Covid-19 cases is Delhi's highest single-day spike since the beginning of the pandemic.

8) The fresh spike has pushed Delhi's total caseload to 8,03,623, including 61,005 active cases.

9) Apart from the record jump in cases, Delhi has also registered 12,649 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

10) The infection rate in Delhi currently stands at 19.69%.

