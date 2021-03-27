Subscribe
Home >News >India >Delhi: Major fire breaks out at godown in Mandoli, 30 fire tenders at spot

Delhi: Major fire breaks out at godown in Mandoli, 30 fire tenders at spot

Fire (Representational)
1 min read . 06:40 PM IST Staff Writer

A major fire broke out at a godown in outer Delhi's Mandoli area on Saturday, Delhi Fire Service officials said.

A call about the fire was received around 3 pm and 30 fire tenders were rushed to the spot, they said.

The fire is under control and no injury has been reported so far, Delhi Fire Service Director Atul Garg said.

The cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, he added.

More details to follow

