OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat
Image for representation. (Reuters)
Image for representation. (Reuters)

Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

1 min read . Updated: 24 Feb 2021, 05:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident
  • Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze

A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm, reported news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
A worker disinfects the poultry farm in Shivapur village to protect chickens from bird flu decease. Vilas Dhonde, owner of the poultry said he disinfects the poultry everyday in Pune, on Sunday, January 17, 2021. (HT Photo)

Bird flu: Poultry farms, shops to be closed after 45 chickens dead in Palghar

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST
BKU spokesperson Rakesh Tikait addresses during farmer's protest at Ghazipur border.

Farm laws: 40 lakh farmers will be there, Rakesh Tikait warns of Parliament gherao

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST
Nepal's Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST
Narendra Singh Tomar.

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze.

More details awaited.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My ReadsRedeem a Gift CardLogout