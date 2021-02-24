Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze.

More details awaited. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}