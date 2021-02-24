Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat1 min read . 05:40 PM IST
- As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident
- Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze
A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.
According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm, reported news agency PTI.
As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze.
More details awaited.
