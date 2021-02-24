Subscribe
e-paper Podcasts IFSC Code Finder New
Top Sections
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited All rights reserved.

This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

e-paper
OPEN APP
Home >News >India >Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat
Image for representation.

Delhi: Major fire breaks out in forest area on Yamuna bank near Rajghat

1 min read . 05:40 PM IST Staff Writer

  • As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident
  • Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze

A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

A major fire broke out in the forest area on the Yamuna bank near Rajghat in the national capital on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm, reported news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu: Poultry farms, shops to be closed after 45 chickens dead in Palghar

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST

Farm laws: 40 lakh farmers will be there, Rakesh Tikait warns of Parliament gherao

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST

According to the fire officials, they received information regarding the blaze at 2.45 pm, reported news agency PTI.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All

Bird flu: Poultry farms, shops to be closed after 45 chickens dead in Palghar

1 min read . 05:20 PM IST

Farm laws: 40 lakh farmers will be there, Rakesh Tikait warns of Parliament gherao

1 min read . 05:15 PM IST

Nepal PM Oli will not step down despite court defeat, aide says

1 min read . 05:01 PM IST

Farmers' protest: Tomar says govt is ready to talks if unions' respond to offer

1 min read . 04:59 PM IST
Subscribe to Continue Reading
Start 30 Days FREE Trial

As many as 10 to 12 fire tenders were rushed to the spot of the incident. Firefighters are trying to douse the blaze.

More details awaited.

Click here to read the Mint ePaper
Mint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.