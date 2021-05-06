The Delhi government has made 14-day institutional quarantine mandatory for travellers from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana, citing a new variant of Covid-19 .

People travelling to the national capital from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana will have to undergo mandatory institutional quarantine for 14 days, news agency PTI quoted the DDMA order as saying.

Delhi's decision comes hours after the Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB) debunked reports of a unique or a novel strain 'N440K strain' circulating in Andhra Pradesh, particularly in Visakhapatnam.

The scientists said that there is no evidence that the N440K variant of Covid-19 is deadly or more infectious than other variants.

N440K is neither 'variant of interest' nor 'virulent'

The N440K is neither a 'variant of interest' nor is virulent now, the state Health Department has said quoting a study by the Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology.

"The major strains identified from the samples of south India (AP, Karnataka, Telangana), from the positives of the April month data, are B.1.617 and B.1, which are very infectious and also spreading in the younger age groups apart from the adults. It is pertinent to note that COVID-19 Weekly Epidemiological Update of April 25, issued by WHO, mentions about lineage B.1.617 as VOI (Variant of Interest) from India and doesn't mention about variant N440K," AP Covid Command and Control Centre Chairman KS Jawahar Reddy said in a statement.

Genome sequencing was carried out in CCMB, Hyderabad, for the samples collected from AP, Telangana and Karnataka. On average, around 250 samples are being sent to CCMB from the labs of AP every month.

"N440K Strain of coronavirus (B.1.36) was detected in June-July 2020. This strain was prevalent in December 2020 and January and February 2021 and dropped down drastically in March. Now the share of N440K among the positives is very minimal," Jawahar Reddy pointed out.

He said research data so far did not establish that N440K was a variant of interest and very virulent. "If this variant is of such public health concern, it should have by now found a place in WHO as well as ICMR reports," he noted.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi also spoke to the Chief Ministers of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh on Thursday about the Covid-19 situation in their states.

Andhra Pradesh is among 10 states which account for over 70% of cases in the country. According to Health Ministry, Telangana has 77,127 active cases and Andhra Pradesh has 1,70,588 such cases.





Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.