Amid rising covid cases, the government of Delhi has made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory and those caught violating the mask guidelines would be fined ₹500, news agency ANI reported. However, the fine under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.

The national capital has seen an uptick in daily covid cases over the last week. The number of deaths has also been shown an upward trend. The national capital has seen 32 deaths due to COVID-19 so far in August, an over two-fold rise as against the last 10 days of July when 14 people succumbed to the viral disease, according to official data.

According to latest data, Delhi had reported 2146 fresh covid cases in last 24 hours, with positivity rates of 17.83%. Eight deaths were reported. Government data showed that 520 covid positive patients in Delhi are admitted in hospitals in Delhi and in dedicated covid hospitals, 5.7% beds are occupied.

"Although the majority of the recent cases have been mild, we need to be cautious in the coming days and follow Covid-appropriate behaviour to prevent an exponential rise in Covid cases. The elderly and those with comorbidities should take more precautions as the disease tends to be more severe in them, leading to hospitalisation, ICU admissions and sometimes death," Richa Sareen, senior consultant, Pulmonology, Fortis Hospital, Vasant Kunj, told news agency PTI.

Speaking to ANI, Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital MD Dr Suresh Kumar urged the people to take booster doses and follow COVID-19 protocols. He said cases are increasing because of the mutation of COVID and urged everyone to take precautionary vaccine doses.

"The cases are increasing because the mutation is very high in the coronavirus. Whenever a new COVID variant comes, the vaccinated population also have to overcome it. It also infects the antibodies. But most are mild infections and most patients do not need to be admitted to the hospital," he said.

Overall, across the country, 16,299 new coronavirus infections were reported in past 24 hours, while the active cases declined to 1,25,076, according to the Union Health Ministry data. The death toll climbed to 5,26,879 with 53 fatalities. The daily positivity rate was recorded at 4.94%.