Delhi makes masks mandatory in public places. Check fine and relaxations1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2022, 01:13 PM IST
- Delhi mask rule: a fine of ₹500 will be imposed on violators
Listen to this article
Amid rising covid cases, the government of Delhi has made wearing of face mask/cover in all public places mandatory and those caught violating the mask guidelines would be fined ₹500, news agency ANI reported. However, the fine under this provision will not be applicable to persons travelling together in private four-wheeler vehicles.