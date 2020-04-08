Delhi makes wearing face mask compulsory, Sadar area sealed after new cases

NEW DELHI : The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Wednesday made wearing face masks compulsory in the national capital for anyone stepping out of house.

Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially and a decision has been taken to make them mandatory.

Wearing of facial masks can reduce the spread of #Coronavirus substantially. Therefore, it has been decided that facial masks will be compulsory for anyone stepping out of their house. Cloth mask shall be eligible too: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal. (File pic) pic.twitter.com/3TeoeU76wW — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

Separately, Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia said some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed.

#WATCH Some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed. Total 20 hotspots have been identified in Delhi, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas: Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/RsywXnqLLt — ANI (@ANI) April 8, 2020

The deputy chief minister said total 20 hot spots have been identified in the national capital, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.

Referring to Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding the compulsory face masks, Sisodia said people stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily and the government will take strict action against those who are found not following it.