Delhi makes wearing face mask compulsory, Sadar area sealed after new cases

NEW DELHI :
The Arvind Kejriwal government in Delhi on Wednesday made wearing face masks compulsory in the national capital for anyone stepping out of house.
Chief Arvind Kejriwal said that wearing face masks can reduce the spread of coronavirus substantially and a decision has been taken to make them mandatory.
Separately, Delhi deputy chief minister Manisha Sisodia said some positive cases have been reported in Sadar area so the area has been sealed.
The deputy chief minister said total 20 hot spots have been identified in the national capital, nobody will be allowed to enter or exit from these areas.
Referring to Arvind Kejriwal's statement regarding the compulsory face masks, Sisodia said people stepping outdoors have to wear face masks compulsorily and the government will take strict action against those who are found not following it.