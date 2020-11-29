Delhi man arrested for home loan frauds worth 6.7 crore using fake IDs

The police said that one Rita Babbar had alleged that she had given her property in Surajmal Vihar to Rahul Sharma, Sachin Sharma, and Mange Ram Sharma on lease but in July 2016 she and her husband were informed that Rahul Sharma had taken a loan amounting is ₹2.25 crores, ₹2.19 crores and ₹2.25 crores against the security of her property from Cholamandlam Investment, Axis Bank and Reliance Home Finance Ltd, respectively.