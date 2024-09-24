Delhi man arrested for installing spy cameras in IAS aspirant’s toilet and bedroom; videos seized

The Delhi Police on Tuesday arrested a 30-year-old man for allegedly using spy cameras hidden in bulbs to film a woman tenant – an IAS aspirant – in the bathroom and bedroom, reported ANI.

The accused has been identified as Karan who reportedly installed hidden spy cameras in the room of a woman tenant to film her in the bathroom and bedroom.

The Delhi Police recovered one spy camera from Karan's possession and two laptops to store the recorded videos.

According to the police officials, Karan is the son of the landlord where the victim, who is preparing for civil services entrance exams, lives. He lives on another floor in the building.

In her complaint to the police, the victim said that she recently noticed some unusual activity on her WhatsApp account. When she checked devices linked to her WhatsApp account, she even found an unknown laptop on the list, NDTV quoted East Delhi DCP Apoorva Gupta as saying.

After this, the victim became cautious and started searching her apartment for any surveillance devices, police said.

"She found one camera installed in the bulb holder of her bathroom and alerted the police by making a PCR Call," NDTV quoted the senior officer as saying.

When a sub-inspector reached the woman's place and searched it again, the sub-inspector found another camera installed in the bulb holder of her bedroom.

Following this, when the officer asked the woman if anyone else had access to her room, she said that she often left the keys with Karan when she travelled.

Karan opens up: On being interrogated, Karan told the police the woman had left the keys to the room with him when she visited her hometown three months back.

"Seizing this opportunity, Karan purchased three spy cameras commonly available in electronics markets and installed one in her bedroom and one in her bathroom," the police officer said.

Since these cameras cannot be operated online and the footage is stored on memory cards, Karan used to ask the woman for keys so that he could transfer the recorded videos to his laptop.

Police seized one spy camera and two laptops used to store the recorded videos from Karan.

A case has been registered at PS Shakarpur under section 77 of BNS (Bharatiya Nyay Sanhita) against Karan and further investigation is underway.