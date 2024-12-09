Kamran Haider, alias Zaidi, who trafficked young men from India, and forced them to work in Chinese companies, was arrested in Hyderabad by the Delhi police on Sunday. He was a resident of Jasola, Delhi. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Zaidi and his accomplices reportedly took the men to Golden Triangle Region in Southeast Asia, where the borders of Thailand, Laos and Myanmar meet. As soon as these men crossed international borders, their passports would be taken away, and they would be forced into cyber crimes.

Kamran Haider was arrested near the Nampally Railway Station in Hyderabad, Telangana, according to reports.

Who is Kamran Haider, a.k.a Zaidi Kamran Haider, a resident of Delhi's Jasola, has been wanted by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), and carried a reward of ₹2 lakh. The trafficker was known to frequently change his locations, in order to avoid the police, India Today reported.

Zaidi, and four others — Manjoor Alam alias Guddu, Sahil, Ashish alias Akhil, Pawan Yadav alias Afzal — ran a consultancy firm, Ali International Services, which served as a front for human trafficking.

The syndicate trafficked vulnerable Indians to countries such as Laos and Thailand, under the guise of getting them jobs.

How Kamran was nailed The scam led by Kamran Haider first came to light after a Delhi resident named Naresh Lakhwat filed a First Information Report (FIR) in New Friends Colony in Delhi, on May 27. In his complaint, Lakhwat stated that that he was looking for a job when he came across Ali International Service, reported NDTV.

Upon landing in Thailand after getting a job through the firm, Lakhwat stated that his passport had been snatched, and he was forced to work for a Chinese company. The Chinese company used to scam Indians online.