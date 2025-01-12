A man was killed in a hit-and-run by a speeding Audi in Delhi. The police solved the case in under 12 hours using footage from 50 CCTV cameras.

A Delhi man was killed by a speeding Audi car during a hit-and-run accident on on Saturday morning. Delhi Police analysed CCTV footage from over 50 cameras to track down the missing driver — solving the case in less than 12 hours.

According to reports, the incident took place around 6:30 am on Saturday near the World Trade Center in Safdarjung. The deceased — identified as Sukhjit — was driving a Maruti Suzuki Ertiga when he was struck by the speeding Audi. The vehicle had caused the collision after jumping the road divider and fled from the spot after the accident.

Officials had rushed to the accident site on the Ring Road immediately after the Safdarjung Enclave Police Station received news of the accident. The victim was declared brought dead after being shifted to the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

"The police team learned that a white Ertiga car travelling from Dhaula Kuan towards South Extension was hit by a silver Audi coming from the opposite direction. The Audi jumped the road divider, causing the collision. The occupant of the Audi fled the scene after the accident," said a senior police officer.

A case was registered under relevant sections of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita as officials reviewed footage from CCTV cameras in the area. The police reportedly analysed footage from more than 50 CCTVs installed across nearly 60 kilometers of the city to trace the Audi. The car was seen travelling from the crash site to various parts of Delhi over the next few hours.

According to an NDTV report, authorities had eventually ascertained that the car was registered to a 25-year-old Paschim Vihar resident named Paras Pathania. He was arrested within hours of the accident from his home in Pushkar Enclave. The report also noted that Pathania had been living in Delhi since April 2024 after relocating from Canada.