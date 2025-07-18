Delhi man livestreams suicide, accuses wife of extra-marital affair in viral video

In a tragic incident, a 31-year-old man from Delhi's Nihar Vihar on Wednesday died by suicide by hanging himself after streaming a live video on social media, accusing his wife of having an extramarital affair, reported PTI.

The man—identified as Vikas—filmed the tragic act after speaking in detail about his own marital and financial troubles. The footage has gone viral on social media.

Vikas recorded the video before taking his life and accused a man named Shakib of having an affair with his wife. He said that he has a four-year-old son with his wife.

Vikas said he himself introduced Shakib to his family, who later developed a romantic relationship with his wife.

His wife soon moved out of their house and then started hanging out with Shakib. Vikas also claimed that Shakib is involved in several cybercrimes.

Vikas said he was burdened with heavy debts and the situation severely affected his mental health.

However, he added that he loved his wife despite the belief by some people that he tortured her.

Disclaimer: Mint is not using the video due to its disturbing nature.

Here's what Vikas said: "I have been married for five years. My wife left me due to my financial woes. I hold myself responsible for my debt. I love my wife and can't live without her," he says in the video.

In his video, Vikas stated that the custody of his four-year-old son should be given to his parents after his death, as his wife did not have a stable income to raise the child properly.

"My child should remain with my parents or with my sister. Custody shouldn't be given to my wife. She is living with her mother on rent and they don't have the means to raise the child," he added further.

The Delhi Police's PCR at 9.46 am on Wednesday received a call where they were informed that a man had hanged himself.

Meanwhile, the police have launched an investigation into the matter and are examining the contents of the video. Vikas' body has been sent for postmortem.