In a shocking case of online deception, Tushar Singh Bisht, a 23-year-old recruiter from Noida, was arrested in East Delhi for allegedly defrauding more than 700 women by posing as a US-based model on popular dating apps, including WhatsApp, Bumble and Snapchat. Tushar Singh's arrest comes after a detailed investigation by the Cyber Police Station of West Delhi, which uncovered a complex scheme of manipulation, blackmail, and extortion targeting young women.

Tushar Singh, who holds a bachelor's degree in business administration (BBA), led a double life. By day, he worked as a technical recruiter at a private firm in Noida; by night, he transformed into a glamorous model on a supposed soul-searching trip to India, reported NDTV.

Using a virtual international mobile number obtained through an app, Tushar Singh created fake profiles on dating platforms such as Bumble and Snapchat, where he targeted women aged 18 to 30.

Tushar Singh's modus operandi involved befriending these women and gaining their trust before requesting intimate photos or videos under the guise of friendship, the NDTV report added.

Once he had acquired this personal content, Tushar would use it to blackmail his victims into sending him money. If they refused his demands, he threatened to leak their explicit content online or sell it on the dark web.

The investigation began when a second-year Delhi University student filed a complaint with the Cyber Police Station on December 13, 2024. She had met Tushar on Bumble earlier that year and had shared personal photos with him. When she requested to meet in person, he consistently avoided her. Eventually, he sent her one of her private videos and demanded money, leading her to confide in her family and report the incident to the authorities.

Upon receiving the complaint, the Cyber Police formed a team under ACP Arvind Yadav. Through technical analysis and intelligence gathering, they traced Tushar's activities and conducted a raid in Shakarpur that resulted in his arrest.

During the operation, police recovered incriminating evidence from Tushar Singh's mobile phone, including over 60 WhatsApp chat records with women from Delhi and nearby regions. They also discovered 13 credit cards linked to his criminal activities.