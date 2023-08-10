Delhi: Man strangles wife whom he bought for 70,000; dumps body in forest

Delhi: Man strangles wife whom he bought for ₹70,000; dumps body in forest2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 07:30 AM IST
In the national capital Delhi, a brutal murder case has been reported of a wife killed by her husband in Fatehpur Beri.
A husband "bought" a woman for ₹70,000, and married to her. But after a few days, he killed her and dumped her body in a forest area in southwest Delhi's Fatehpur Beri, according to Delhi police.
The accused husband Dharamveer along with two others -- Arum and Satyavan -- who helped him in the murder have been arrested.
Deputy Commissioner of Police (south) Chandan Chowdhary said that on Saturday, they received a PCR call regarding a woman's body found in a forest near the Jheel Khurd border in Fatehpur Beri. Police rushed to the spot and took possession of the body.
After that, they began the probe and through technical and manual surveillance, the movement of an autorickshaw at around 1.40 am on Saturday was found suspicious.
The route of the autorickshaw was tracked and its registration number was identified. Its driver Arun, a resident of Chhatarpur, was apprehended near Gadaipur Band road, the DCP said.
Arun identified the deceased as Sweety, the wife of Dharamveer. He confessed that he and his brother-in-law Dharamveer and Satyavan, both residents of Nangloi, killed Sweety by strangulation near the Haryana border and threw the body in the forest.
The DCP said that Arun told them that Dharamveer was not happy with the behavior of his wife because she often eloped from her house for months without any information. He also revealed that nobody knows about the parents or the family background of the victim as Dharamveer had married her by paying ₹70,000 to a woman.
A case under sections 302 (murder), 201 (causing disappearance of evidence of an offence or giving false information to screen offender), and 34 (common intention) of the India Penal Code has been registered at Fatehpur Beri police station in connection with the murder of the woman.
The auto-rickshaw used in the commission of the crime has been seized, police said.
