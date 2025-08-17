Delhi man walks into police station, confesses to killing wife in Seelampur slum

A 24-year-old woman's body was recovered from a slum in northeast Delhi's Seelampur area on Sunday after her husband walked into the local police station and confessed to killing her, police said.

Following the man's confession, a team was immediately dispatched to the spot located in a slum area in Seelampur and they found the woman lying dead on the floor, they said.

"Forensic teams were called in to process the scene. The body was later shifted to GTB Hospital for post-mortem," said the officer.

The accused has been arrested and investigation is underway to ascertain the motive behind the crime, the officer said.