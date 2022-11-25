Delhi: Man, with1 mn reward on head, arrested for killing Australian woman

Delhi Police on Friday arrested Rajwinder Singh for allegedly killing an Australian woman in Queensland in 2018. The accused was absconding since he murdered the Australian citizen, according to the news agency ANI.
The arrest came after Queensland police had offered AUD 1 million reward for leading to location and arrest of Rajwinder Singh on November 3 this year. It is said that this is the largest reward ever offered by the department in exchange of information about the accused.
As per ANI reports, the victim has been identified as Toyah Cordingley.
Australian authorities informed that Rajwinder Singh, 38, flew from Sydney to his homeland the day after 24-year-old Australian Toyah Cordingley’s body was found on the Queensland state coast on October 22, 2018, The Associated Press reported.
Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said that the accused had been arrested following Australia’s extradition request to India.
In an official statement, Dreyfus said, “This matter is a high priority for the Australian government and Australian agencies continue to work closely with Indian authorities to pursue Mr. Singh’s extradition to Australia, to enable him to face justice."
Australia had applied for Singh's extradition for murder in March last year but he could not be found, as per AP reports.
In late October, Queensland police officials had traveled to India and worked with Australian Federal Police posted in New Delhi to share information on Singh with the Indian law enforcement.
The agency reported that Singh was employed as a nurse at Innisfail, a town south of the major city of Cairns, when Cordingley was murdered on Wangetti Beach, north of Cairns. on October 21, 2018. She had gone to the beach to walk her dog.
(With inputs from agencies)
