Delhi: Mandatory 7-day home quarantine for all rail, road and flight passengers

Amid the rising numbers of novel coronavirus cases and death in the national capital, the Delhi Disaster Management today said that all asymptomatic passengers who enter in Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days.

After issuing several guidelines for passengers for domestic air travel and inter-state bus travel and other, the Delhi Disaster Management reduced 14-day mandatory home quarantine to 7 days for asymptomatic travellers.

"All asymptomatic passengers who enter/deboard in NCT of Delhi shall home quarantine themselves for 7 days (in place of 14 days of self monitoring of health...)," said the order.

In this regard, the airport, railway and transport departments will submit passenger manifests to the office of the principal secretary of revenue department on daily basis, said the order by Delhi Chief secretary and chairman of executive committee of Delhi Disaster Management Authority(DDMA) Vijay Dev.

The order further states that the district magistrate should ensure that the passengers residing in their jurisdiction remain in home quarantine for 7 days.

Meanwhile, ith more than 1,500 fresh novel coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, Delhi's Covid-19 count has breached 23,000 today, according to authorities. This is the highest number of new cases to emerge in a single day in the national capital.

The total number of coronavirus cases in the national capital has therefore, reached 23,645, they said. Along with that, the death toll also increased to 606 after nine more fatalities were reported since Tuesday.

